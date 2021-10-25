SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Albion Board Backs President Under Fire
Albion College’s board has issued a strong statement of support for Mathew Johnson, its new president, who has been sharply criticized by some students and alumni.
After listing numerous accomplishments, the board statement said, “The Board of Trustees is aware that Dr. Johnson, members of the leadership team, members of the Board of Trustees, and members of their families have suffered sustained and unwarranted accusations and written and verbal attacks for carrying out the vision the Board of Trustees has put forth. The Board of Trustees is disappointed that the spirit of cooperation between the City of Albion and Albion College has been damaged by this behavior. The leaders of this campaign seek only to divide and destroy rather than to unite and build a better college and community. The Board of Trustees strongly condemns the tactics and misinformation being used in this campaign against employees and others associated with Albion College.”
Johnson, who became president of the Michigan liberal arts college in July 2020, has been “bullying staff and students to get his way,” according to a petition, which as of Sunday had garnered more than 1,900 signatures. The petition throws a host of accusations at Johnson, including allegations that he profited from campus construction projects, hired nonwhite employees only because of their skin color and kept two goats on campus against city law.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Essay on lessons learned from the start of a college teaching career
- Community college enrollments worry campus leaders
- Online exam proctoring catches cheaters, raises concerns
- College mentor relationships reach savvy students most
- Tips for clear and professional electronic communication on the job (opinion)
Most Shared Stories
- First they got tenure, then they got $100K
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Study shows faculty diversity took a hit in time of crisis
- How to navigate the unwritten rules of graduate school (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- California community colleges expand baccalaureate programs
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »