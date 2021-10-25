No-Confidence Vote at Cornerstone, Prior to Inauguration

The faculty at Cornerstone University, a Christian university in Michigan, voted no confidence in President Gerson Moreno-Riaño on Thursday, the day before he was inaugurated, The Religion News Service reported. Faculty members say Moreno-Riaño opposed diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and created a culture of fear by firing staff and professors with little or no warning. The faculty sent an earlier letter that said, “Our current campus culture has become one of fear and suspicion. Faculty and administrators -- many of whom have dedicated long years of faithful service to the university and our students -- have simply disappeared without explanation.”

Carole Bos, chair of Cornerstone’s Board of Trustees, said in a statement to The Religion News Service that the new president “is committed to continuing our diversity efforts and will lead the Board’s charge to build a diverse Cornerstone community. Our board is confident that he will seek collaboration with our tremendous faculty and staff to help our students reach even further in their goals to serve the global marketplace. Most of all, he will challenge each of us -- and himself -- to remain steadfast to the teachings of Christ while we reach above the more common, contentious dialogue within today’s social landscape, so that we all may remain focused on training future leaders.”