SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
No-Confidence Vote at Cornerstone, Prior to Inauguration
The faculty at Cornerstone University, a Christian university in Michigan, voted no confidence in President Gerson Moreno-Riaño on Thursday, the day before he was inaugurated, The Religion News Service reported. Faculty members say Moreno-Riaño opposed diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and created a culture of fear by firing staff and professors with little or no warning. The faculty sent an earlier letter that said, “Our current campus culture has become one of fear and suspicion. Faculty and administrators -- many of whom have dedicated long years of faithful service to the university and our students -- have simply disappeared without explanation.”
Carole Bos, chair of Cornerstone’s Board of Trustees, said in a statement to The Religion News Service that the new president “is committed to continuing our diversity efforts and will lead the Board’s charge to build a diverse Cornerstone community. Our board is confident that he will seek collaboration with our tremendous faculty and staff to help our students reach even further in their goals to serve the global marketplace. Most of all, he will challenge each of us -- and himself -- to remain steadfast to the teachings of Christ while we reach above the more common, contentious dialogue within today’s social landscape, so that we all may remain focused on training future leaders.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Essay on lessons learned from the start of a college teaching career
- Community college enrollments worry campus leaders
- Online exam proctoring catches cheaters, raises concerns
- College mentor relationships reach savvy students most
- Tips for clear and professional electronic communication on the job (opinion)
Most Shared Stories
- First they got tenure, then they got $100K
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Study shows faculty diversity took a hit in time of crisis
- How to navigate the unwritten rules of graduate school (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- California community colleges expand baccalaureate programs
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »