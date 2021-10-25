Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Shooting at Fort Valley State Homecoming Party Kills 1, Wounds 7

By

Scott Jaschik
October 25, 2021
 
 

A shooting at a Saturday homecoming party for Fort Valley State University killed one person and wounded seven others, NBC News reported.

The person who died was not a student at Fort Valley, a historically Black college in Georgia, although students were among the injured at the off-campus party.

A student at Morgan State University, a historically Black university in Maryland, was shot on campus during that institution’s homecoming weekend, WBAL News reported. The student’s injuries were not life threatening.

These shootings follow last week’s at Grambling State University, also during homecoming weekend. One person was killed and seven were injured at the HBCU in Louisiana.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Beyond Gatekeepers
Shared Governance
Within the Autocratic Academy
Testing Can Save Democracy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Bloomfield Pulls the Goalie
Cancel That Regularly Scheduled Meeting
Helping Students Become Better Writers
Friday Fragments
Online Education = Electric Vehicles; Scaled Low-Cost Quality Online Degrees = Autonomous Vehicles
How Do You Know What to Run Toward?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 