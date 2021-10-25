Shooting at Fort Valley State Homecoming Party Kills 1, Wounds 7

A shooting at a Saturday homecoming party for Fort Valley State University killed one person and wounded seven others, NBC News reported.

The person who died was not a student at Fort Valley, a historically Black college in Georgia, although students were among the injured at the off-campus party.

A student at Morgan State University, a historically Black university in Maryland, was shot on campus during that institution’s homecoming weekend, WBAL News reported. The student’s injuries were not life threatening.

These shootings follow last week’s at Grambling State University, also during homecoming weekend. One person was killed and seven were injured at the HBCU in Louisiana.