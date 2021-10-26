SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: The Need to Consider Mergers in Higher Ed
October 26, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Ricardo Azziz, research professor in the school of public health at the University at Albany, explains why mergers should be a fact of life for some institutions in higher education. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
