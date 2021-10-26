SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Students Who Take Political Science More Likely to Vote
Community college students who took a political science class were more likely to register to vote, to cast their ballots and to demonstrate an understanding of constitutional checks and balances, a new study shows.
Two University of Florida researchers who examined data from a survey of more than 2,000 students at nine community colleges found that those who took at least one political science course were 9 percent more likely to register to vote than those who didn’t. They were also 8 percent more likely to vote in a local, state or federal election.
When asked specific questions about the American political system, students who took political science were 9 percent more likely to answer correctly that the Supreme Court -- not Congress or the president -- decides whether laws are constitutional, and 17 percent more likely to know that it takes a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress to override a presidential veto.
The study has implications for youth voter turnout in future elections and comes at a time of heightened interest in civic education among students.
