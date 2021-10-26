Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Students Who Take Political Science More Likely to Vote

By

Susan H. Greenberg
October 26, 2021
 
 

Community college students who took a political science class were more likely to register to vote, to cast their ballots and to demonstrate an understanding of constitutional checks and balances, a new study shows.

Two University of Florida researchers who examined data from a survey of more than 2,000 students at nine community colleges found that those who took at least one political science course were 9 percent more likely to register to vote than those who didn’t. They were also 8 percent more likely to vote in a local, state or federal election.

When asked specific questions about the American political system, students who took political science were 9 percent more likely to answer correctly that the Supreme Court -- not Congress or the president -- decides whether laws are constitutional, and 17 percent more likely to know that it takes a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress to override a presidential veto.

The study has implications for youth voter turnout in future elections and comes at a time of heightened interest in civic education among students.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Black Panther Party: A Textbook Case
of Biased History
Beyond Gatekeepers
Shared Governance
Within the Autocratic Academy

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Introducing ‘Just Explain It to Me!’
"Hey You Guys!!!"
Free College or Bust
Why Not Use Record Endowment Returns to Promote Equity?
Bloomfield Pulls the Goalie
Cancel That Regularly Scheduled Meeting

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 