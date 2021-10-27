Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Cambodia’s Heroic Rats

By

Doug Lederman
October 27, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Darcia DeAngelo, assistant professor of sociocultural anthropology at the University of Oklahoma, determines how these rodents can offer a helping hand. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Rethinking Carbon Neutrality in Higher Education
As Students Lead, Will Harvard Follow?
Black Panther Party: A Textbook Case
of Biased History

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Girl Throws Her Hat Into the Ring
‘AI 2041’ as a Model of Curricular Integration
Introducing ‘Just Explain It to Me!’
‘Hey, You Guys!’
Free College or Bust
Why Not Use Record Endowment Returns to Promote Equity?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 