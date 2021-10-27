Ex-Coach at Georgetown Pleads Guilty in Admissions Case

The former head coach of men and women’s tennis at Georgetown University pleaded guilty Monday in connection with soliciting and accepting bribes to promote the admission of Georgetown applicants and failing to report all the income from the bribes on his federal income taxes.

Gordon Ernst pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, three counts of federal programs bribery and one count of filing a false tax return. He will be sentenced in March.

Ernst solicited and received bribe payments from Rick Singer, the organizer of the admissions fraud, and the families of prospective Georgetown students to facilitate their admission to Georgetown as athletes. Ernst then failed to report all the income from those bribe payments on his federal income tax returns.

Under the terms of Ernst’s plea agreement, the parties have agreed to a sentence of at least one year and up to four years in prison, two years of supervised release, and forfeiture of $3,435,053.