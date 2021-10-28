SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Underage Drinking Helps Alcohol Companies
October 28, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: David Jernigan, professor in the department of health law, policy and management at the Boston University School of Public Health, explores data on how alcohol companies benefit from underage drinking. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
