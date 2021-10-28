Print

Academic Minute: Underage Drinking Helps Alcohol Companies

By

Doug Lederman
October 28, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: David Jernigan, professor in the department of health law, policy and management at the Boston University School of Public Health, explores data on how alcohol companies benefit from underage drinking. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

