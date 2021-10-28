Print

Debating the Value of Arts (and Other) Degrees: The Key Podcast

By

Doug Lederman
October 28, 2021
 
 

Is getting a master’s degree in the arts a terrible idea? Are universities taking advantage of students by offering programs in low-paying fields such as film, journalism and social work?

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, explores what to make of federal data showing that many academic programs whose graduates don’t earn enough to repay their student debt prepare people for industries that don’t pay very well but that society values, such as teaching or the clergy.

Degrees in the arts are a particular target, and in this week’s episode, New America’s Kevin Carey and Doug Dempster, former dean of the College of Fine Arts at the University of Texas at Austin, debate the wisdom of pursuing degrees in the arts and other low-paying fields, whether economic outcomes are the best way to judge the value of those programs, and the prospects for driving down the price of those programs.

Listen to this episode and learn more about The Key here.

