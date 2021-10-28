North Idaho College Names Wrestling Coach Interim President

The North Idaho College Board of Trustees named Michael Sebaaly, head wrestling coach, interim president of the community college Monday, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Sebaaly was appointed via a 3-to-2 vote that split along political lines. Trustees Greg McKenzie and Michael Barnes, along with board chairman Todd Banducci, voted in favor of Sebaaly’s appointment. Trustees Ken Howard and Christie Wood voted against and described the selection process as far-right political corruption, according to The Spokesman-Review.

The decision comes several weeks after the board ousted former president Rick MacLennan without cause. MacLennan has since sued the board for wrongful termination.

Sebaaly joined the community college in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 2019. In addition to coaching wrestling, he is also a physical education instructor. He received a doctorate in educational leadership from Southwestern College in Kansas but otherwise has no higher education leadership experience outside of athletics.