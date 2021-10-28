Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

North Idaho College Names Wrestling Coach Interim President

By

Emma Whitford
October 28, 2021
 
 

The North Idaho College Board of Trustees named Michael Sebaaly, head wrestling coach, interim president of the community college Monday, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Sebaaly was appointed via a 3-to-2 vote that split along political lines. Trustees Greg McKenzie and Michael Barnes, along with board chairman Todd Banducci, voted in favor of Sebaaly’s appointment. Trustees Ken Howard and Christie Wood voted against and described the selection process as far-right political corruption, according to The Spokesman-Review.

The decision comes several weeks after the board ousted former president Rick MacLennan without cause. MacLennan has since sued the board for wrongful termination.

Sebaaly joined the community college in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 2019. In addition to coaching wrestling, he is also a physical education instructor. He received a doctorate in educational leadership from Southwestern College in Kansas but otherwise has no higher education leadership experience outside of athletics.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Many Liberal Arts Students
Need a Lesson in Free Speech
Rethinking Carbon Neutrality in Higher Education
As Students Lead, Will Harvard Follow?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Mystery (Partly) Solved: Why TG Has to Retype her Transcript
The Language Wars
The Girl Throws Her Hat Into the Ring
‘AI 2041’ as a Model of Curricular Integration
Introducing ‘Just Explain It to Me!’
‘Hey, You Guys!’

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 