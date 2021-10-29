Academic Supports for Black Community College Students

The California state Legislature approved $5 million in additional funding for the Los Angeles Community College District to sustain programs that promote academic success for African American students at California community colleges, according to an announcement from the college district Tuesday.

The programs, offered through an education organization called Umoja, offer resources to affiliated California community colleges to help them provide culturally responsive pedagogy and community for Black students.

“Equity is at the heart of everything we do at LACCD, and there is no better way to ensure that than by making sure valuable programs like Umoja are adequately funded,” Steve Veres, president of the community college district Board of Trustees, said in a press release. “This additional funding from the legislature allows us to invest in long-term planning that will make sure Umoja programs are here as a student resource for many years to come.”

Francisco C. Rodriguez, chancellor of the community college district, said in the release that the new funds support one of the board’s “major legislative priorities” -- to increase “ongoing support for targeted student support services” across the district.