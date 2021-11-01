SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Excelencia Certifies 10 Institutions Boosting Latinx Success
Excelencia in Education, an advocacy group focused on Latinx students, announced the 2021 cohort of colleges and universities receiving the Seal of Excelencia certification, an honor given to institutions for supporting Latinx student success.
Ten institutions were recognized at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., Friday. This year marks the third cohort to earn the Seal of Excelencia certification.
Deborah Santiago, co-founder and CEO of Excelencia in Education, highlighted that the 24 institutions certified thus far collectively account for 10 percent of Latinx student enrollment and have graduated 12 percent of Latinx students in the country.
“These Seal certified institutions have been able to articulate and demonstrate they are modeling the behavior we need to see to accelerate Latino student success,” Santiago said in a press release. “They are having measurable impact in changing the face of higher education.”
Colleges and universities must complete a verification process and show that they implemented effective and intentional practices to serve Latinx students to earn the certification.
“What they are accomplishing is the student success this country needs in order for the growing Latino population to be the educated workforce and engaged civic leaders our country needs now and, in the future,” Sarita Brown, co-founder and president of Excelencia in Education, said in a press release.
