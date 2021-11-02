SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: The Vulnerability of Online Engagement
November 2, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Filippo Menczer, professor of informatics and computer science at Indiana University, examines how people can game social media algorithms. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
