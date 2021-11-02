George Washington Fraternity Damaged by Anti-Semitic Vandalism

A Torah scroll was damaged in an act of anti-Semitic vandalism at a George Washington University fraternity early Sunday, The Washington Post reported. Tau Kappa Epsilon is about one-quarter Jewish. The house has said that it uses the Torah for ceremonies, such as swearing in new members.

“I am appalled by the anti-Semitic vandalism that occurred at the TKE fraternity house, especially the desecration of the Torah scroll,” President Thomas LeBlanc said. “This is a deeply disturbing incident, and our GW police department is working with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to find the perpetrators. I want to be clear: I condemn all such acts of anti-Semitism and all forms of hatred, discrimination and bias in our community. Any act of anti-Semitism is an attack on the entire GW community and cannot, and will not, be tolerated.”