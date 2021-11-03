Print

Pulse Podcast: Melvin Hines of Upswing

By

Doug Lederman
November 3, 2021
 
 

This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Melvin Hines, CEO and co-founder of Upswing.

In the conversation with The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray of the University of the Sciences, Hines discusses the company's student services platform for nontraditional students and how it can help reduce dropouts and improve student mental health and wellness.

Find more at Rod's Pulse Podcast.

