Pulse Podcast: Melvin Hines of Upswing
November 3, 2021
This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Melvin Hines, CEO and co-founder of Upswing.
In the conversation with The Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray of the University of the Sciences, Hines discusses the company's student services platform for nontraditional students and how it can help reduce dropouts and improve student mental health and wellness.
