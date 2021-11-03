Sports Nonprofit Pits Big Ten Against HBCUs to Fight Racism

Coaches Vs. Racism, a national nonprofit aiming to end systemic racism in sports, announced Monday it will be hosting a series of basketball games between Big Ten universities and HBCUs to bring awareness to its antiracism initiative.

These games seek to amplify awareness of the athletic talent from both groups, placing an emphasis on historically Black colleges and universities, which traditionally lack resources and equipment and are routinely overlooked by professional talent scouts, the organization said in a press release. The first game will be between the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Prairie View A&M University Panthers, coached by Juwan Howard and Byron Smith, respectively, on Nov. 13 in Washington, D.C.

“I thought that it would be special for us to really go out and do what we can to help the HBCUs,” Howard said at a virtual press conference Tuesday. “We look at some of the resources that we have that the HBCUs do not have, I saw that this would be a nice fundraiser to help in any way with any resources that they’re lacking.”

Portions of tickets sales from all the games will go to the Good Start program to support students and student athletes at HBCUs who are unable to complete their education due to lack of tuition funds, the organization said in a press release. Coaches Vs. Racism started in 2020 to mobilize pro, collegiate and amateur coaches to inspire cultural and societal change and combat racism in the world of sports.