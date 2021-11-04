SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Art and Science Collaboration With Oysters
November 4, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Carolyn Henne, professor in the department of art at Florida State University, explores one beneficial interaction of art and science. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Are liberal arts students less supportive of free speech? (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Teaching students how mentors can help, expanding mentorship programs
- Harvard student workers are on strike -- again
- A chance to reverse the effects of adjunctification (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »