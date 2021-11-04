Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Art and Science Collaboration With Oysters

By

Doug Lederman
November 4, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Carolyn Henne, professor in the department of art at Florida State University, explores one beneficial interaction of art and science. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

From Crisis Comes Opportunity
It’s Time to Open the Black Boxes
3 Steps for Increasing Faculty Diversity

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Something a Democrat Could Do: Cancel Student Debit
Writing Is Thinking
Higher Education’s Role in the Era of the Great Resignation
Road Trip!
Luxury Private Residence Halls and ‘Only the Rich Can Play’
Tuition Revenue: Where’s All the Money?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 