Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Fired President Accused of Assaulting Employee on Work Trip

By

Elizabeth Redden
November 4, 2021
 
 

An employee of Georgetown College in Kentucky said she was sexually harassed and assaulted by former president William A. Jones at a hotel during a work trip to Indianapolis last month, according to an emergency protective order filed this week, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

“William Jones sexually harassed me in the lobby of [the] hotel before later sexually assaulting me in his hotel room,” the employee wrote. “Multiple times throughout the incident’s timeframe I told him to stop.”

Jones was fired as Georgetown’s president on Monday. A statement from the Board of Trustees said Jones was terminated one day after the college “was informed of allegations of a sexual assault of a female College employee, inappropriate behavior with another female College employee, and other conduct in violation of Jones’s employment agreement with the College.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

From Crisis Comes Opportunity
It’s Time to Open the Black Boxes
3 Steps for Increasing Faculty Diversity

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Something a Democrat Could Do: Cancel Student Debit
Writing Is Thinking
Higher Education’s Role in the Era of the Great Resignation
Road Trip!
Luxury Private Residence Halls and ‘Only the Rich Can Play’
Tuition Revenue: Where’s All the Money?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 