Fired President Accused of Assaulting Employee on Work Trip

An employee of Georgetown College in Kentucky said she was sexually harassed and assaulted by former president William A. Jones at a hotel during a work trip to Indianapolis last month, according to an emergency protective order filed this week, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

“William Jones sexually harassed me in the lobby of [the] hotel before later sexually assaulting me in his hotel room,” the employee wrote. “Multiple times throughout the incident’s timeframe I told him to stop.”

Jones was fired as Georgetown’s president on Monday. A statement from the Board of Trustees said Jones was terminated one day after the college “was informed of allegations of a sexual assault of a female College employee, inappropriate behavior with another female College employee, and other conduct in violation of Jones’s employment agreement with the College.”