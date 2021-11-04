SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Fired President Accused of Assaulting Employee on Work Trip
An employee of Georgetown College in Kentucky said she was sexually harassed and assaulted by former president William A. Jones at a hotel during a work trip to Indianapolis last month, according to an emergency protective order filed this week, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.
“William Jones sexually harassed me in the lobby of [the] hotel before later sexually assaulting me in his hotel room,” the employee wrote. “Multiple times throughout the incident’s timeframe I told him to stop.”
Jones was fired as Georgetown’s president on Monday. A statement from the Board of Trustees said Jones was terminated one day after the college “was informed of allegations of a sexual assault of a female College employee, inappropriate behavior with another female College employee, and other conduct in violation of Jones’s employment agreement with the College.”
