Judge Permits Suit Against Montana State to Go to Trial
A Montana judge has ruled that a suit against Montana State University over the shift to online education in March of 2020 can proceed to a trial, The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
The “complaint is not one for educational malpractice, but rather for breach of contract, and defendants have failed to prove that he cannot present a set of facts for breach of an express contract,” said Judge Michael McMahon in his order. The university did not resume in-person classes until August of 2020.
The suit -- which seeks to become a class action -- demands reimbursement for a share of tuition and fees that were specifically for in-person education.
The university said there was no evidence of a contract being broken.
Many similar cases in other states have been dismissed.
