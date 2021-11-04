Judge Permits Suit Against Montana State to Go to Trial

A Montana judge has ruled that a suit against Montana State University over the shift to online education in March of 2020 can proceed to a trial, The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

The “complaint is not one for educational malpractice, but rather for breach of contract, and defendants have failed to prove that he cannot present a set of facts for breach of an express contract,” said Judge Michael McMahon in his order. The university did not resume in-person classes until August of 2020.

The suit -- which seeks to become a class action -- demands reimbursement for a share of tuition and fees that were specifically for in-person education.

The university said there was no evidence of a contract being broken.

Many similar cases in other states have been dismissed.