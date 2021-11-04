NCAA Rejects Oklahoma State Appeal of Basketball Penalties

The National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division I Infractions Appeals Committee on Wednesday rejected Oklahoma State University’s request to overturn penalties imposed on the university’s men’s basketball program in June 2020 through the NCAA’s infractions process. The university had argued that the association’s Division I Committee on Infractions had imposed overly harsh penalties (including a ban on postseason play, scholarship limits and a major fine) on the university for a bribery scheme in which a former coach acted without Oklahoma State’s knowledge.

In rejecting the university’s challenge, the infractions appeals panel said it was long-standing NCAA policy to hold colleges responsible for the misbehavior of their officials.

Oklahoma State officials did not take the news well. At a news conference with reporters, the athletics director, Chad Weiberg, said, “I am profoundly disappointed, dismayed and disgusted by the NCAA’s decision after a four-and-a-half-year process … It is unnecessary to punish these student athletes this way and is further proof the NCAA’s system is disconnected and broken … I am very concerned that today’s decision will send a very chilling message to the NCAA membership that cooperating in an investigation with our own governing body is not in your best interest.”