Gamblers Still Can’t Bet on College Sports in N.J.

New Jersey voters rejected a ballot question on Nov. 2 that would have allowed betting on local college teams and on collegiate sporting events taking place in the state.

The Garden State legalized sports betting in 2018, and since then it has taken off. In September, New Jersey became the first state to take in more than $1 billion in sports bets in a single month.

But none of those bets was placed on a New Jersey college team, or on any sporting event between two college teams played in the state. Legislators deliberately structured the law that way to avoid the risk of student athletes fixing or throwing games.

The ballot question asked whether the state should amend its constitution to extend the sports betting law to in-state college teams and events. Roughly 57 percent of voters said no.