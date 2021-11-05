SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Gamblers Still Can’t Bet on College Sports in N.J.
New Jersey voters rejected a ballot question on Nov. 2 that would have allowed betting on local college teams and on collegiate sporting events taking place in the state.
The Garden State legalized sports betting in 2018, and since then it has taken off. In September, New Jersey became the first state to take in more than $1 billion in sports bets in a single month.
But none of those bets was placed on a New Jersey college team, or on any sporting event between two college teams played in the state. Legislators deliberately structured the law that way to avoid the risk of student athletes fixing or throwing games.
The ballot question asked whether the state should amend its constitution to extend the sports betting law to in-state college teams and events. Roughly 57 percent of voters said no.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
- Suit claims department chair shielded serial sexual predator
- Live Updates: Latest News on COVID-19 and Higher Education
- 3 Reasons Why Higher Ed People Who Can Afford to Retire Keep Working | Learning Innovation
- The True Purpose of a College Education | Higher Ed Gamma
- Review of Michael Billig, 'Learn to Write Badly: How to Succeed in the Social Sciences'
Most Shared Stories
- Teaching students to avoid offensive Halloween costumes
- Ex-dean at Southern California indicted for bribery | Inside Higher Ed
- Satiric look at this year's implicit bias module season (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Faculty call for reinstatement of acquitted professor
- Higher ed funding continues to shrink in social spending bill
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »