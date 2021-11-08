SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Brown, Columbia and Cornell Face Bomb Threats
November 8, 2021
Brown, Columbia and Cornell Universities faced bomb threats that led to portions of their campuses being evacuated Sunday afternoon. Yale University faced a similar bomb threat on Friday before declaring the campus to be safe, NBC News reported.
A notice on the Columbia website said, “Following an investigation, today’s bomb threats were deemed not credible by the NYPD and the campus buildings have been cleared for reoccupancy. We thank those individuals affected for their patience and cooperation in evacuating.”
Brown and Cornell were continuing to investigate.
