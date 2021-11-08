Print

Court Temporarily Blocks OSHA Vaccine Mandate

Elizabeth Redden
November 8, 2021
 
 

A federal appeals court in Louisiana temporarily stayed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers on Saturday, The New York Times reported. The court said it was temporarily suspending the new rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandating that employers with 100 or more employees require their employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing “because the petitions give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the mandate.”

The Biden administration has until 5 p.m. today to respond to the petitioners’ motion seeking a permanent injunction of the rule. The petitioners argue that the rule exceeds OSHA’s authority. The Biden administration says it is confident in its legal authority under the Occupational Safety and Health Act to mandate vaccinations and testing in the workplace.

