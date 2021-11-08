Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Seattle U Coach on Leave Over Alleged Use of N-Word

By

Scott Jaschik
November 8, 2021
 
 

Seattle University has placed Jim Hayford, the men’s basketball coach, on leave over his alleged use of the N-word, The Seattle Times reported.

According to Jeff Goodman of Bally Sports, Hayford used the N-word last summer and again Thursday. The latest incident occurred after a Black player used the word during a scrimmage and was called into question by an official. Hayford then repeated the word by asking the player, “Did you say the N-word?”

Hayford apologized to the team Friday, but several players refused to play for him. Hayford did not respond to requests for a comment.

