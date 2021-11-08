SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Seattle U Coach on Leave Over Alleged Use of N-Word
November 8, 2021
Seattle University has placed Jim Hayford, the men’s basketball coach, on leave over his alleged use of the N-word, The Seattle Times reported.
According to Jeff Goodman of Bally Sports, Hayford used the N-word last summer and again Thursday. The latest incident occurred after a Black player used the word during a scrimmage and was called into question by an official. Hayford then repeated the word by asking the player, “Did you say the N-word?”
Hayford apologized to the team Friday, but several players refused to play for him. Hayford did not respond to requests for a comment.
