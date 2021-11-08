Shipboard Program Halted Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in New York suspended a “Sea Year” training program that sends students to work on commercial ships after a 19-year-old student said she was raped by her supervisor while at sea, CNN reported. The student said she was the only woman on the ship and that she had to continue to work for her assailant and see him daily for the next 50 days.

The student said she decided to share her story after learning that nine other female students said they were raped during the Sea Year program.

The decision to suspend the training program at the federal service academy came after congressional lawmakers expressed concern about the safety of students participating in the program. The suspension marks the second time in five years that the Sea Year program has been stopped due to concerns about sexual assault and harassment.