Williams Eliminates Summer Earnings Expectation
November 10, 2021
Williams College on Tuesday eliminated the summer earnings expectation for all students on financial aid, for all four years they are enrolled. The earnings expectation result is that “students receiving financial aid are often forced to bypass opportunities to explore unpaid internships, research fellowships, service programs, or travel experiences so that their families aren’t faced with a greater financial burden.” Most students will now have $6,000 less that they must contribute to their college costs.
President Maud S. Mandel said, “I consider a Williams education to be a 12-month experience, with summers offering prime opportunities to learn, grow and explore career options to the fullest.”
