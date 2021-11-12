Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Bachelor’s Degrees at Community Colleges: The Key Podcast

By

Doug Lederman
November 12, 2021
 
 

In the last month, California enacted a law that could greatly expand the number of bachelor’s degree programs being offered by the state’s 116 community colleges. And Arizona passed a law allowing massive systems like the Maricopa Community Colleges to award their own four-year degrees for the first time. Half of all states now permit such programs.

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, explores the still-contentious issue of community college baccalaureate programs.

Debra Bragg, co-author of a recent New America report mapping the community college baccalaureate landscape, describes what we already know—and have yet to learn—about these programs, how we might gauge their effectiveness, and what they tell us about why so many students struggle along the traditional path of transferring from two-year to four-year institutions.

Listen to the episode and find out more about The Key here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Spring Forward
Resisting the Panopticon
Veterans Day, November 2021

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
In-Between Times
Can These Colleges Be Saved?
Administrative Holds: Aiding or Preventing Student Persistence?
Lifting the Veil on ‘Invisible’ Marketing Efforts
Policy Education and Public Advocacy

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 