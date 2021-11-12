UNC Affirmative Action Case Appealed to Supreme Court

Students for Fair Admissions, the anti–affirmative action group, is appealing a recent federal court decision that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s affirmative action programs are legal, to the Supreme Court.

The group hopes that the high court will combine that case with the appeal of a ruling that Harvard University’s affirmative action policies are legal.

Edward Blum, president of SFFA, said, “If the Supreme Court decides, as it should, to reconsider racial preferences in college admissions, it should consider that question in the context of both a private school and a public school.”