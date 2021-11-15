Print

Academic Minute: The Post-9/11 Generation’s View of Safety

Doug Lederman
November 15, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Karla Vermeulen, associate professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz, explains how the Sept. 11 tragedy altered how some people view safety. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

