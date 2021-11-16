Print

Compilation on Student Success

Scott Jaschik
November 16, 2021
 
 

Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, “Student Success for Everyone: Serving the Underserved.” You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

