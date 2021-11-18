SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Using AI to Detect COVID-19 Deterioration
November 18, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Farah Shamout, assistant professor and emerging scholar in computer engineering at NYU Abu Dhabi, examines whether artificial intelligence can help us in the fight against COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Rutgers Camden professors want to know why dean was fired
- University of Michigan at Dearborn, ASU try one-stop shops
- Berkeley, Southern California Postpone Football Game | Inside Higher Ed
- Brazil cuts federal science spending by 90 percent
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »