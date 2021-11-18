Academic Minute: Using AI to Detect COVID-19 Deterioration

Print

Doug Lederman
November 18, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Farah Shamout, assistant professor and emerging scholar in computer engineering at NYU Abu Dhabi, examines whether artificial intelligence can help us in the fight against COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

