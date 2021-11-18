A College Scholarship Awarded to High School Juniors

The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans awards $25,000 and $10,000 in college scholarships each year, for a total of more than $20 million a year in such awards.

This year, it changed one thing about the scholarships: they will be awarded when students are high school juniors, not seniors. The juniors will participate in the association’s College Success Program, an offering that provides college application and selection support, financial aid package review and financial literacy lessons, productivity and time management courses, and more. Recipients will also have access to mental and physical health resources, emergency funding for housing or food insecurity emergencies, and networking opportunities.

James F. Dicke II, chairman of the Horatio Alger Association, said, “By awarding scholarships to high school juniors, who are more likely to just be beginning the college application process, we can better educate them about the available options and assist them in making the right decision for their long-term goals, while also minimizing student debt.”