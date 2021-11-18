SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of Tennessee in Apparent Flip-Flop on Masks
The University of Tennessee at Knoxville will continue its mask mandate—despite a lifting of the mandate by the system, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported.
System president Randy Boyd lifted the mandate on Monday night, citing a law signed by Governor Bill Lee, a Republican.
But Donde Plowman, chancellor of the Knoxville campus, wrote to the campus that the university had obtained an exemption to comply with an order that covers federal contractors. She wrote to the campus that, effective Monday, a mask mandate would still be in place.
“I know these changing conditions are confusing, and we will continue to update you as we know more. Thank you for your understanding as we continue to navigate challenging times. I appreciate all the work you do to make our university a success every day,” she said.
At the university’s Chattanooga campus, officials wrote that all “are welcome and encouraged to continue wearing face masks inside buildings,” despite the mask mandate lift.
AT UT Southern, there are no federal contracts, so the mask mandate will be lifted.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Rutgers Camden professors want to know why dean was fired
- University of Michigan at Dearborn, ASU try one-stop shops
- Berkeley, Southern California Postpone Football Game | Inside Higher Ed
- Brazil cuts federal science spending by 90 percent
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »