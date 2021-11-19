Print

Berklee College of Music Goes Online Due to COVID-19

By

Scott Jaschik
November 19, 2021
 
 

The Berklee College of Music, in Boston, did not have classes Thursday and will have online classes only through Tuesday, Nov. 23.

A notice on the college's website said, “Classes will be cancelled for Thursday, November 18, and we will be working with faculty to move to remote instruction beginning Friday, November 19. This mode of instruction will be in effect through Tuesday, November 23. Essential campus operations will remain open under current masking protocols, including residence halls and dining facilities. Administrative offices will remain in operation, and student appointments with staff and faculty can occur remotely during this time.”

The college also said that “rehearsals and other group events scheduled on campus through Tuesday, November 23 are canceled.”

The notice did not mention COVID-19, but WHDH News said the cause was “a spike in COVID-19 cases.”

