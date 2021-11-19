Print

Higher Ed’s Future of Flexible Work: The Key Podcast

Doug Lederman
November 19, 2021
 
 

The era of flexible work in higher education has begun. This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, examines how different administrative, staff and faculty jobs are likely to look going forward.

Officials at two institutions that are ahead of the pack in confronting that question head-on discuss their approaches: Natalie McKnight, dean of the College of General Studies at Boston University and co-chair of its Committee on the Future of Staff Work, and Bryan Garey, vice president for human resources at Virginia Tech, explain the journeys their universities are undertaking to understand the academic workplace of tomorrow—starting now.

