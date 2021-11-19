SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Higher Ed’s Future of Flexible Work: The Key Podcast
The era of flexible work in higher education has begun. This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, examines how different administrative, staff and faculty jobs are likely to look going forward.
Officials at two institutions that are ahead of the pack in confronting that question head-on discuss their approaches: Natalie McKnight, dean of the College of General Studies at Boston University and co-chair of its Committee on the Future of Staff Work, and Bryan Garey, vice president for human resources at Virginia Tech, explain the journeys their universities are undertaking to understand the academic workplace of tomorrow—starting now.
Click here to listen to this week’s episode of The Key. And to learn more about our podcast or subscribe, please click here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Satiric look at this year's implicit bias module season (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Can These Colleges Be Saved? | Inside Higher Ed
- Ex-dean at Southern California indicted for bribery | Inside Higher Ed
- Iowa State faculty approve diversity requirement compromise
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »