Ole Miss Pays Athletes for Academic Achievements

By

Scott Jaschik
November 22, 2021
 
 

The University of Mississippi is the first institution to pay athletes for their academic achievements, Sports Illustrated reported. Athletes at Ole Miss can receive up to $5,980 a year.

All athletes who are academically eligible receive the payments.

The university acted after a Supreme Court decision in June found that the National Collegiate Athletic Association cannot bar compensation to athletes for education-related matters.

