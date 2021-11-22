SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Ole Miss Pays Athletes for Academic Achievements
November 22, 2021
The University of Mississippi is the first institution to pay athletes for their academic achievements, Sports Illustrated reported. Athletes at Ole Miss can receive up to $5,980 a year.
All athletes who are academically eligible receive the payments.
The university acted after a Supreme Court decision in June found that the National Collegiate Athletic Association cannot bar compensation to athletes for education-related matters.
