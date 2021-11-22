Print

For-Profit President Reinstated After Sex Misconduct Claims

By

Scott Jaschik
November 22, 2021
 
 

Alex Shchegol was reinstated as president of ASA College, a for-profit institution that has campuses in New York and Florida, three years after he was forced out for sexual misconduct, The New York Daily News reported.

"At least 10 female ASA students and employees had accused Shchegol of sexual misconduct including rape, sending unwanted pictures of his penis, and coercing students who relied on him for visas or employment into sex, according to lawsuits, draft lawsuits, letters from lawyers, and college documents reviewed by the Daily News. The allegations had resulted in more than $2 million in out-of-court settlements, according to a letter from the college’s board to the NYC Commission on Human Rights obtained by the News."

Shchegol was reinstated after he replaced five of the seven members of the board of the institution, which he owns.

Shchegol mentioned a letter from a sex addiction therapist affirming that she had worked with him on concepts like “victim empathy” and “accountability.” The letter stated he now “understood how he should behave with employees and students.”

He told the Daily News he was “completely innocent,” adding, “I never harassed anybody.” He blamed the allegations on “disgruntled employees” who were “laid off because of their poor performance and budget cuts.”

He hung up when asked repeatedly if he’d had sex with any students.

