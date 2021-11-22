Print

Rhodes Scholarships Awarded

Scott Jaschik
November 22, 2021
 
 

Thirty-two people were named winners of Rhodes Scholarships Saturday. The scholarships cover all expenses for two or three years at the University of Oxford. This year’s winners include 22 women, the most ever. Harvard University and the U.S. Military Academy tied for the most winners, with four each. The class includes the first ever Rhodes winner from Clemson University. And there were three winners from colleges that have not won a Rhodes in 25 years: Claremont McKenna, Mount Holyoke and Union Colleges (N.Y.).

Here is a full list of winners.

