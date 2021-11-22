SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Rhodes Scholarships Awarded
November 22, 2021
Thirty-two people were named winners of Rhodes Scholarships Saturday. The scholarships cover all expenses for two or three years at the University of Oxford. This year’s winners include 22 women, the most ever. Harvard University and the U.S. Military Academy tied for the most winners, with four each. The class includes the first ever Rhodes winner from Clemson University. And there were three winners from colleges that have not won a Rhodes in 25 years: Claremont McKenna, Mount Holyoke and Union Colleges (N.Y.).
Here is a full list of winners.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Community college students produce a podcast on higher ed
- First they got tenure, then they got $100K
- International students increase following pandemic declines | Inside Higher Ed
- Seeing middle ground on the Bright Sheng case at U of Michigan
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »