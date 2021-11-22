U of California Will Be Test-Free in Admissions

Admission to University of California campuses will from now on be done without standardized tests, UC provost Michael Brown said last week, the Los Angeles Times reported.

When the board voted to eliminate SAT and ACT scores from its considerations, it left open the possibility of using another test. But Brown said faculty members did not believe such a test existed or could be created.

“UC will continue to practice test-free admissions now and into the future,” Brown told the Board of Regents.