Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

U of California Will Be Test-Free in Admissions

By

Scott Jaschik
November 22, 2021
 
 

Admission to University of California campuses will from now on be done without standardized tests, UC provost Michael Brown said last week, the Los Angeles Times reported.

When the board voted to eliminate SAT and ACT scores from its considerations, it left open the possibility of using another test. But Brown said faculty members did not believe such a test existed or could be created.

“UC will continue to practice test-free admissions now and into the future,” Brown told the Board of Regents.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What’s Going on Here, Guys?
The Story Paradox
Reimagining Community Engagement
for a Post-COVID World

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

"It's Nice to Feel Wanted"
5 Reasons Why I Should Stop Whining About Working Virtually
What Will Higher Education Look Like 15 Years From Now?
The View From HR
5 Reasons Why I’m Struggling With Working Virtually
Making Space for Students to Take Pride in Their Writing

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 