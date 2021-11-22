SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of California Will Be Test-Free in Admissions
November 22, 2021
Admission to University of California campuses will from now on be done without standardized tests, UC provost Michael Brown said last week, the Los Angeles Times reported.
When the board voted to eliminate SAT and ACT scores from its considerations, it left open the possibility of using another test. But Brown said faculty members did not believe such a test existed or could be created.
“UC will continue to practice test-free admissions now and into the future,” Brown told the Board of Regents.
