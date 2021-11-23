SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Slavery and the Birth of Modern Capitalism
November 23, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Mark Stelzner, assistant professor of economics at Connecticut College, explores how a short-term mind-set can have ample benefits—but at a cost. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- College seeks to fire professor for 'insubordination'
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- First they got tenure, then they got $100K
- Howard University reaches agreement with student protesters
- Raceless policy making is inadequate, state higher ed leaders are told
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to letter[email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »