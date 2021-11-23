SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Carnegie Classification System Moves to Albion College
Albion College will serve as the new home of the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education beginning in spring 2022, the college announced Monday.
The private Michigan college will replace Indiana University at Bloomington as “the operational and administrative home of the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education,” the Detroit Free Press reported.
Developed in 1970, the Carnegie Classification system, also known as the Basic Classification, breaks colleges down into categories—such as big research universities—that reflect the institutional mission of those schools. As the new host, Albion College will house data collected by the Carnegie Classification System, hold events and shape conversations about higher education, the Free Press reported.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- College seeks to fire professor for 'insubordination'
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- First they got tenure, then they got $100K
- Howard University reaches agreement with student protesters
- Raceless policy making is inadequate, state higher ed leaders are told
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »