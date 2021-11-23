Carnegie Classification System Moves to Albion College

Albion College will serve as the new home of the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education beginning in spring 2022, the college announced Monday.

The private Michigan college will replace Indiana University at Bloomington as “the operational and administrative home of the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education,” the Detroit Free Press reported.

Developed in 1970, the Carnegie Classification system, also known as the Basic Classification, breaks colleges down into categories—such as big research universities—that reflect the institutional mission of those schools. As the new host, Albion College will house data collected by the Carnegie Classification System, hold events and shape conversations about higher education, the Free Press reported.