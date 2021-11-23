Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Carnegie Classification System Moves to Albion College

By

Josh Moody
November 23, 2021
 
 

Albion College will serve as the new home of the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education beginning in spring 2022, the college announced Monday.

The private Michigan college will replace Indiana University at Bloomington as “the operational and administrative home of the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education,” the Detroit Free Press reported.

Developed in 1970, the Carnegie Classification system, also known as the Basic Classification, breaks colleges down into categories—such as big research universities—that reflect the institutional mission of those schools. As the new host, Albion College will house data collected by the Carnegie Classification System, hold events and shape conversations about higher education, the Free Press reported.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

When the Boxes No Longer Fit
What’s Going on Here, Guys?
The Story Paradox

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Sell the Art Collection and Use the Money for Scholarships!
From Imitation to Infiltration
‘It’s Nice to Feel Wanted’
5 Reasons Why I Should Stop Whining About Working Virtually
What Will Higher Education Look Like 15 Years From Now?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 