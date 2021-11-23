Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Law Firm Representing Maryland HBCUs Donates Millions

By

Sara Weissman
November 23, 2021
 
 

The law firm Kirkland & Ellis, which represented historically Black colleges and universities in Maryland in a lawsuit against the state, will donate the millions in fees it received from the settlement to colleges and nonprofits, The Washington Post reported.

Alumni and advocates of the HBCUs sued Maryland over chronic underfunding of the institutions and settled the case last year after a 15-year legal battle. The state agreed to allocate an additional $577 million to the HBCUs over 10 years and to pay $22 million in legal fees and costs as a part of the settlement, $12.5 million of which went to Kirkland & Ellis.

The firm took the case pro bono and will donate the funds to a number of causes, including $5 million to the Dillard University Center for Racial Justice in New Orleans to fund paid internships at civil rights and public interest organizations, $3 million to Morgan State University’s Robert M. Bell Center for Civil Rights, and $600,000 to Howard University’s Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center. The firm will also give $1 million to the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education to fund student fellowships and internships, especially on Capitol Hill. The group that brought the lawsuit, the Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education, will also receive $600,000.

“So many of us became lawyers to fight injustice and give our clients a fair shake not only in the courtroom, but also in society,” Michael D. Jones, a litigation partner at the firm, said in a statement. “This case has allowed me, and my colleagues, to do just that.”

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

When the Boxes No Longer Fit
What’s Going on Here, Guys?
The Story Paradox

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Sell the Art Collection and Use the Money for Scholarships!
From Imitation to Infiltration
‘It’s Nice to Feel Wanted’
5 Reasons Why I Should Stop Whining About Working Virtually
What Will Higher Education Look Like 15 Years From Now?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 