Academic Minute: Managing Forests Sustainably
November 29, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: David Bray, professor in the department of earth and environment at Florida International University, explains how effectively and sustainably different countries manage forests, with a focus on Mexico. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
