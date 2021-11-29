Print

UNLV Student Dies After Fraternity Boxing Match

By

Scott Jaschik
November 29, 2021
 
 

Nathan Valencia, a student at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, died this month shortly after participating in a fraternity boxing match, KLAS News reported.

Valencia’s family is demanding answers about why the event was held at all. “College students should not be placed in a situation where they are pitted against each other for combat. ‘Kappa Sigma Fight Night’ is an event that has been held annually and was well known to both UNLV and the national Kappa Sigma Fraternity. We will leave no stone unturned to determine how a 20 year old ended up in a school-sanctioned amateur fight that cost him his life,” said a statement from the family.

The university said it is investigating.

