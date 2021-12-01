Print

Academic Minute: Poe in His Right Mind

By

Doug Lederman
December 1, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Mark Canada, professor of English at Indiana University at Kokomo, explores the brain to find out if highly creative people are more prone to madness. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

