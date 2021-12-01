SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Poe in His Right Mind
December 1, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Mark Canada, professor of English at Indiana University at Kokomo, explores the brain to find out if highly creative people are more prone to madness. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
