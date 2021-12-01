SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Kansas AG: Universities Are Violating Law on COVID-19 Vaccine Exemptions
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has notified the Board of Regents that some public universities are violating a state law passed last week that loosened requirements for obtaining medical and religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccinations, the Associated Press reported.
Schmidt said “at least some” public universities are violating the new law. He specifically mentioned the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, to which he sent copies of his letter. He said the institutions must “immediately cease and desist” from their requirements.
The new law says employers must grant religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for workers who seeks one in writing. The law bars employers from investigating the sincerity of the person’s religious beliefs.
A University of Kansas spokeswoman said Tuesday that the university has updated its forms and processes to comply with state law. Kansas State University did not respond to a request for comment.
