Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Kansas AG: Universities Are Violating Law on COVID-19 Vaccine Exemptions

By

Scott Jaschik
December 1, 2021
 
 

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has notified the Board of Regents that some public universities are violating a state law passed last week that loosened requirements for obtaining medical and religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccinations, the Associated Press reported.

Schmidt said “at least some” public universities are violating the new law. He specifically mentioned the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, to which he sent copies of his letter. He said the institutions must “immediately cease and desist” from their requirements.

The new law says employers must grant religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for workers who seeks one in writing. The law bars employers from investigating the sincerity of the person’s religious beliefs.

A University of Kansas spokeswoman said Tuesday that the university has updated its forms and processes to comply with state law. Kansas State University did not respond to a request for comment.

CORONAVIRUS

  •  
  • 1 of 214
See all content »

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It’s Time to Talk About ‘Student Time’
Standing By Researchers at Public Universities
Preserving Tenure: A Term Tenure Proposal

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Tech Trends in Higher Ed: Metaverse, NFT and DAO
"Climb or Die"
Our Academic Libraries and ‘The Library: A Fragile History’
Higher Education’s Brave New World
Why Can’t We Buy a Fountain From Sam’s Club?
The Tangled Transition to Adulthood

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 