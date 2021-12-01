SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Russia Deports Professor With Ties to Bard
December 1, 2021
Russia has deported an American professor who was teaching at St. Petersburg State University. The professor, Michael Freese, was associated with Bard College in New York, which Russian prosecutors labeled an “undesirable organization” last summer, The Moscow Times reported.
Bard previously operated a liberal arts college in collaboration with St. Petersburg State, Russia’s oldest university and one of its largest, but the partnership came to an abrupt end after the prosecutor general’s designation, which in effect criminalized Bard in Russia.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Trending Stories
Most Shared Stories
- Professors urge UT Austin to lift pause on antiracist study
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Truths about an academic career people often don't share (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- When suspending a professor isn't enough
- Six ideas for prioritizing academic integrity among students
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »