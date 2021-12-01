Russia Deports Professor With Ties to Bard

Russia has deported an American professor who was teaching at St. Petersburg State University. The professor, Michael Freese, was associated with Bard College in New York, which Russian prosecutors labeled an “undesirable organization” last summer, The Moscow Times reported.

Bard previously operated a liberal arts college in collaboration with St. Petersburg State, Russia’s oldest university and one of its largest, but the partnership came to an abrupt end after the prosecutor general’s designation, which in effect criminalized Bard in Russia.