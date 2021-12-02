California Community Colleges Expand Telehealth Services

All California community colleges will be able to offer virtual medical and mental health care to students through a new partnership between the Foundation for California Community Colleges and TimelyMD, a telehealth provider that serves colleges and universities.

The partnership, announced Wednesday, will give students 24-hour access to virtual health services via an app where students can connect with counselors and doctors within 10 minutes, at no cost to students. The app can also connect students to programs that help with food and housing support and childcare, among other needs. TimelyMD currently provides telehealth care at 20 California community colleges.

Luke Hejl, TimelyMD CEO and co-founder, said the goal is to “enable students to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives.”

“We look forward to empowering more California community college students with access to care, when and where they need it,” he said in a news release.

California’s Budget Act of 2021 allocated $30 million to expanding mental health services available to the state's community college students.

“We care deeply about our students, and the last two years have been exceptionally difficult for them,” Karen Engelsen, vice president of student development at Victor Valley College, said in the release. “Providing telehealth and teletherapy services to students is no longer a question of if, but when. Between the CARES Act funding and state allocations, the resources are available.”