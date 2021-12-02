SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Roxbury Community College President to Leave After Complaints
The president of Roxbury Community College, Valerie Roberson, will step down following employee complaints and accusations of mismanagement, WGBH News reported.
Steve W. Tompkins, chairman of the Board of Trustees, announced the president’s plan to leave after eight years in the role in a public meeting Tuesday.
Roberson’s departure follows an October letter to the board by a group of current and former employees. It alleges college leaders created a “toxic, hostile, and discriminatory work environment,” causing employee turnover. The letter also describes delays in signing faculty contracts and late payments to faculty members.
WGBH found that 30 employees resigned or were fired from the college since 2019, and 80 percent of the employees who left were people of color.
A state audit report released in October also suggests the college mismanaged its track and field center, overpaying some employees by a total of $28,967 and neglecting sex offender registry background checks for some staff members, among other issues.
