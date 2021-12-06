Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Comparing Pandemics, Ancient and Modern

By

Doug Lederman
December 6, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Amanda E. McKinney, assistant professor of health sciences at Doane University, examines what we can learn from past pandemics. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Academe’s Neglected Responsibility
Avenge Charcot!
Higher Education Should Model
Better Workplace Cultures

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Judicial Restraint and Shared Governance
3 Questions for an Alt-Ac Coursera Educator
Change Making
Friday Fragments
3 Questions for Adam Croom on OU’s Now Fully Remote Office of Digital Learning
Peloton as Pedagogy

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 